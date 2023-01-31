UrduPoint.com

Current US' Actions Towards Iran, JCPOA Similar To Attitude To Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

Current US' Actions Towards Iran, JCPOA Similar to Attitude to Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Moscow is concerned about the situation around Iran, and believes that the attitude of the United States toward the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is similar to the attitude of the West to the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The actions of the West mean only one thing ” that they still prefer, just as they did with regard to the Minsk agreements on the Ukrainian settlement, prefer to dismiss the UN Security Council resolutions and prefer to switch to aggressive actions, including using military force, instead of implementing the decisions of the supreme UN body," Lavrov told a briefing, following a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Moscow.

