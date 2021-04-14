(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US government debt is on an "unsustainable path" but the current level of debt is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :US government debt is on an "unsustainable path" but the current level of debt is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"This is not the time to prioritize that concern, but it is nonetheless an important concern that I believe we will ultimately have to return to again when the economy is strong," Powell said in an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington.