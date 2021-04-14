UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current US Debt Level 'very Sustainable': Fed's Powell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:14 PM

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Powell

US government debt is on an "unsustainable path" but the current level of debt is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :US government debt is on an "unsustainable path" but the current level of debt is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

"This is not the time to prioritize that concern, but it is nonetheless an important concern that I believe we will ultimately have to return to again when the economy is strong," Powell said in an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington.

Related Topics

Washington Powell Government

Recent Stories

Russia says Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood ..

10 seconds ago

NTDC sets up control center to liaison with NPCC & ..

11 seconds ago

Govt not scared from opposition: Ali Awan

13 seconds ago

Russia's Medvedev Urges Government to Tighten Secu ..

16 seconds ago

EU Concerned About Iran's Plans to Enrich Uranium ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland Launches Inquiry Into Facebook Over User D ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.