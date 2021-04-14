UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Current US Debt Level 'very Sustainable': Fed's Powell

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

Current US debt level 'very sustainable': Fed's Powell

US government borrowing is on an "unsustainable path" but the current debt level is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :US government borrowing is on an "unsustainable path" but the current debt level is "very sustainable" and the government will have no problem servicing it, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

Powell acknowledged the debt -- currently $22.96 trillion -- "is growing meaningfully faster than the economy and that's by definition unsustainable over time." "The current level of the debt is very sustainable and there's no question of our ability to service and issue that debt for the foreseeable future," Powell said in an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington.

With lending rates at zero, the cost to service the debt actually declined $41 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Powell downplayed concerns the debt could fuel inflation and indicated there should be no hurry to tackle the problem.

"This is not the time to prioritize that concern, but it is nonetheless an important concern that I believe we will ultimately have to return to again when the economy is strong," he said.

Related Topics

Washington Powell Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ex-Minnesota Policeman Arrested for Daunte Wright ..

48 minutes ago

Greek, Libyan Officials Agree to Resume Talks Over ..

1 hour ago

Next Contact Group Meeting on Ukrainian Peace Set ..

1 hour ago

US Seeks 'Predictable Relationship' With Russia - ..

1 hour ago

IG Punjab visit Jinnah Hospital to inquire about h ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to announce uplift package for Sind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.