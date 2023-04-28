Currently Everyone Adheres to Moratorium on Nuclear Weapon Tests - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Currently everyone adheres to the moratorium on nuclear weapon tests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy told Russian newspaper Kommersant that the United States adheres to a moratorium on nuclear weapon tests, while Russia is "talking about the resumption of test explosions.

"At the moment, everyone adheres to the moratorium. There is nothing more to say here," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Tracy's interview.