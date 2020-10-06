Currently Spread Video of Attack on Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Was Published Years Ago

The video featuring an attack on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, which is now actively spread in social networks amid protests in the country, is in fact old, it was published already several years ago, a Sputnik correspondent said on Tuesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020)

On this video, Jeenbekov speaks to protesters who gathered at a rally in Osh. A group of people approaches the president and surrounds him, and Jeenbekov eventually disappears from view.