Curtain up on Cricket World Cup and battle for survival

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Defending champions England took on New Zealand in the opening game of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday at the start of a marathon tournament which could dictate the event's place in the future of the sport.

With the explosion of Twenty20 cricket both in global events and lucrative franchises, the prospects of the 50-over game have been clouded in uncertainty.

Now, the format is facing the biggest crisis of confidence in its 52-year history.

"We believe strongly that ODIs should be World Cups only," Mark Nicholas, the new president of the MCC, the body responsible for the laws of the game, told ESPNcricinfo.