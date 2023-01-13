MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications announced on Friday that the operation of the international airport located in the tourist city of Cusco, is suspended amid ongoing protests.

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications announces that the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cusco is temporarily suspending its operation as a precautionary measure. This measure is being taken to ensure the safety of people and aviation operations," the ministry tweeted.

Anti-government protests broke out in Cusco on Wednesday as protesters attempted to reach the airport and seize it. They started throwing rocks at the police, blocking their way to the airport, and injured six police officers.

The total number of people injured during the protests has risen to 55, and 16 of them have gunshot wounds, while one person has died, local media reported. Two patients are in a critical condition.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote.

These events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators are denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.