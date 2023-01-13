UrduPoint.com

Cusco's Airport Suspends Operation Amid Ongoing Protests - Peruvian Transport Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Cusco's Airport Suspends Operation Amid Ongoing Protests - Peruvian Transport Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Peruvian Ministry of Transport and Communications announced on Friday that the operation of the international airport located in the tourist city of Cusco, is suspended amid ongoing protests.

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications announces that the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cusco is temporarily suspending its operation as a precautionary measure. This measure is being taken to ensure the safety of people and aviation operations," the ministry tweeted.

Anti-government protests broke out in Cusco on Wednesday as protesters attempted to reach the airport and seize it. They started throwing rocks at the police, blocking their way to the airport, and injured six police officers.

The total number of people injured during the protests has risen to 55, and 16 of them have gunshot wounds, while one person has died, local media reported. Two patients are in a critical condition.

On December 7, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote.

These events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators are denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Parliament Vote Died Cusco Peru December Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

1 hour ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

13 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.