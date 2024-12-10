Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques awards Medal of Merit to 10 citizens

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has authorized the awarding of the Medal of Merit, second class, to ten citizens for donating blood fifty times.

The accolades were conferred upon Sami bin Malth bin Musaed Al-Hejaili, Khalid bin Ahmed bin Yousef Al-Gharib, Saad bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Arefe, Abdullah bin Mohammed Daghriri, Abdulaziz Abdullah Baokbah, Abdulsalam bin Saleh Abdulrahman Al-Salman, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Hayan, Wahib bin Ismail bin Abdullah Diwan, Sergeant Mousa bin Asran bin Ali Mubaraki, and Mohammed bin Saad bin Muflih Al-Rashidi.