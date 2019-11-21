UrduPoint.com
Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, Chairman Of The Islamic Summit, Patronizes OIC Golden Jubilee’s Festivities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Chairman of the Islamic Summit, Patronizes OIC Golden Jubilee's Festivities

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saoud, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is readying to stage major festivities on 25th November 2019 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its establishment

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saoud, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is readying to stage major festivities on 25th November 2019 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its establishment. In a statement relating to the event, the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, chairman of the Islamic Summit, for his gracious patronage of the OIC’s Golden Jubilee celebratory event being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the headquarter state, in the city of Jeddah, under the logo of “United For Peace and Development”. This patronage, he said, is a testimony to the importance, which the headquarter state accords to the OIC and to the centrality of Islamic Solidarity in the policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which represents the heart of the Islamic world.

The Secretary General went on to say that the OIC, which represents one of the largest international organizations, second only to the United Nations, benefits of the generous patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which financial and logistical support, he asserted, covered the full range of the OIC’s activities, all along the past fifty years.

Of note, is the fact that the OIC Golden Jubilee celebratory event is being staged in implementation of a resolution issued by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which was held in Abu Dhabi in March 2019, dedicating the year 2019 for the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of the OIC, with a view to boost the OIC’s visibility as an international organization and an effective partner in the consolidation of peace, security and development in the world.

