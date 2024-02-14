Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Election

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent a cable of congratulations to Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Finland.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to Stubb and the friendly Finnish people.