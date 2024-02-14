- Home
- World
- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..
Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Alexander Stubb On Winning Finland Presidential Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent a cable of congratulations to Alexander Stubb on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Finland.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to Stubb and the friendly Finnish people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election9 minutes ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority9 minutes ago
-
Australia's Victoria battered by mix of thunderstorms, bushfires9 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" stays on top of China's box office chart9 minutes ago
-
Polls close, counting begins as millions cast ballots to elect new Indonesian leaders18 minutes ago
-
Heineken says net profits, beer sales dropped in 202319 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season19 minutes ago
-
French court to announce verdict on Sarkozy appeal19 minutes ago
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January19 minutes ago
-
China to launch campaign to promote women's development19 minutes ago
-
Indonesia votes for president, ex-general Subianto the favourite19 minutes ago
-
Heat scorch Bucks in blowout, Tatum scores 41 in Celtics romp29 minutes ago