Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques directs performing absentee funeral prayer for late Amir of Kuwait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has directed the performance of the absentee funeral prayer for the late Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The prayer will take place on Sunday, following the Dhuhr prayer at both the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.