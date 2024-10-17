Open Menu

Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Quran And Sunnah Memorization Competition Begins In Mauritania

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Twelve contestants from 11 West African countries participated in the first day of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Competition for Memorizing the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah in Mauritania.

The competition, held by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in cooperation with Mauritania's Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Original education, features four branches of competition.

First-day contestants represented Ghana, Mauritania, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Mali, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Niger, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

A total of 136 contestants from 16 West African countries are participating in the competition with a total of SAR1,218,000 in prizes.

