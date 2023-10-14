Open Menu

Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Condoles Over Death Of Sheikh Khalifa Jassem Mohammad Al-Ali Al-Sabah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Custodian of two holy mosques condoles over death of Sheikh Khalifa Jassem Mohammad Al-Ali Al-Sabah

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, over the death of Sheikh Khalifa Jassem Mohammad Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed condolences and sincere sympathy to the Amir of Kuwait and the family of the deceased, and wished Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah continued good health.

