Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President Of Finland On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Finland President Alexander Stubb on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Finland steady progress and prosperity.
