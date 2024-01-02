Custodian of two Holy Mosques orders one-year extension to citizen account program, additional support for beneficiaries

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Upon the recommendation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, has directed that the Citizen Account Program in its current framework is extended until the end of 2024.

The directive also includes a one-year extension of the additional support to the program’s beneficiaries, in addition to the continuation of the program’s registration process.

The Royal directive reflects the leadership’s commitment to caring for its citizens and its dedication to easing their burdens and enhancing their quality of life amid changing economic circumstances.

The continued provision of additional support to the program’s beneficiaries is also an extension of the directives issued in July 2022.