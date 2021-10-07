Customs in Tibet gets tough against smuggling

The customs authority in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has acted against smuggling activities with an iron hand in the first eight months of the year

LHASA, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The customs authority in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has acted against smuggling activities with an iron hand in the first eight months of the year.

From January to August, Lhasa customs cracked 13 smuggling cases involving a total value of 6.9 million Yuan (about 1.1 million U.S. Dollars), it said in a statement.

The anti-smuggling departments in the region have implemented various campaigns against smuggling and targeted the smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition, imported waste, and endangered plants and animals, as well as related products.

Lhasa customs said it has attached special importance to criminal cases related to wild animals and their products, including Tibetan antelopes and snow leopards.

Efforts have also been made to improve the supervision process, strengthen risk prevention and control, strengthen publicity and foster synergy against smuggling activities, the customs said.