UrduPoint.com

Customs Officers Seize Explosives In Eastern Afghanistan - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Customs Officers Seize Explosives in Eastern Afghanistan - Finance Ministry

The Afghan Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the nation's border officials had seized explosives during customs control in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan located on the border with Pakistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Afghan Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the nation's border officials had seized explosives during customs control in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan located on the border with Pakistan.

Customs officers detected and seized eight bags of gunpowder during the inspection of cargo delivered from abroad, the ministry said on Twitter.

People involved in the shipping of the gunpowder bags were detained and handed over to security authorities, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Twitter Border From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

9 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air ..

Al Bowardi, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force discuss defence coopera ..

39 minutes ago
 Serbia Declares Nationwide 3-Day Mourning Over Sch ..

Serbia Declares Nationwide 3-Day Mourning Over School Shooting in Belgrade

1 minute ago
 Hanif Abbasi visits Rawal Park to review beautific ..

Hanif Abbasi visits Rawal Park to review beautification work

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy's Berlin Trip Under Risk of Cancellation ..

Zelenskyy's Berlin Trip Under Risk of Cancellation - Reports

1 minute ago
 Six Trucks With UN Humanitarian Aid Looted in Suda ..

Six Trucks With UN Humanitarian Aid Looted in Sudan - UN Under-Secretary-General

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.