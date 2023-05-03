Customs Officers Seize Explosives in Eastern Afghanistan - Finance Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Afghan Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the nation's border officials had seized explosives during customs control in the province of Nangarhar in eastern Afghanistan located on the border with Pakistan.

Customs officers detected and seized eight bags of gunpowder during the inspection of cargo delivered from abroad, the ministry said on Twitter.

People involved in the shipping of the gunpowder bags were detained and handed over to security authorities, the ministry added.