Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m in Q1, 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020) Against all odds and despite the many challenges and hurdles facing the world market due to the outbreak of Covid-19, customs transactions in Dubai skyrocketed 60% to reach 4 million in Q1, 2020, from 2.5 million in the corresponding quarterlast year. This reflects the resilience of Dubai economy and its ability to cope with changes and challenges.

Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai have strengthened Dubai’s resilience despite the current challenges caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We have a very strong customs structure in Dubai manifested in a 60% increase in customs transactions in a very hard time. This puts Dubai as one of the best customs and logistics hubs in the world, and a very attractive environment for foreign investments and businesses. Thanks to a number of government strategies and stimulus plans, Dubai remains credible and trustful in the eyes of investors and businesses worldwide” said bin Sulayem.

Declarations took the lion’s share of transactions completed by Dubai Customs in Q1 this yearat 3.4m declarations compared to 1.

9m in the corresponding quarter last year, which translates in 79% growth. Declarations were followed by payment requests at 266,000 compared to 261,000 (2% increase). The third in the list was document and report requests which grew 5% to147,000 compared to 140,000 in Q1, 2019. Booking inspection date saw 106,000 requests, and business registration saw 74,000 requests to rise 100% from 37,000 in Q1, 2019.

“The noticeable growth in transactions at Dubai Customs despite the current challenges is a very positive indicator of Dubai’s sustainable and resilient economy,” said Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. “Thanks to outstanding and cumulative experiences we have at Dubai Customs, we were able to facilitate legitimate trade and the world’s supply chain. We have invested in very advanced smart services and products, and now we are reaping what we have sown.”

Dubai Customs’ services were highly applauded by the World Customs Organization as 99% were completed through smart and online channels. Around 2.26m transactions were done through smart platforms making 56.6% of the total number, and 1.7m transactions were completed through online applications making 42.3% of the total. Only 44,000 transactions were done manually through the service counters, which makes 1% of the total number.