Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out World Logistics Passport

Dubai,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th December, 2019) Customs World, a subsidiary of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, has enhanced their presence in Indonesia with a visit made recently by Nadya Abdulla Kamali, Chief Executive Officer of Customs World to the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

Kamali met with a number of key stakeholders of both the public and private sectors to promote Dubai and the products and services of Customs World, and to discuss matters on how Customs World can assist in enhancing facilitation of trade in the region through the use of the Dubai Silk Road Project and Riise. The Dubai Silk Road is the first article in the Fifty-Year Charter, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai as a strategic hub in global trade.

CEO of Customs World met with the Director General of Indonesian Customs Authority Mr Heru Pambudi. During the meeting, Kamali introduced the Dubai Silk Road initiative and then delivered a presentation on Riise, the disruptive new customs platform. Riise provides easy and effective solutions that are built on an architecture based on advanced techniques including Artificial Intelligence(AI), Prediction, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and blockchain. The main objectives of the new plug and play system are to increase trade velocity by automating processes and eliminating traditional process bottlenecks, leverage the latest technologies such as machine learning and AI to expedite decision-making, and enable organizations to make real- time, performance-based decisions.

“RIISE is built with a vision to be the number 1 partner of choice for governments to protect their borders and facilitate trade following the standards and requirements of the World Trade Organization, SAFE and Kyoto. It is a disruptive option to a stale market currently monopolized by companies with a 1990’s mentality dumping legacy technology and rebranding old processes” said Kamali. Other meetings were also held with the customs and port authorities, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Economy to present the Dubai Silk Road and the World Logistics Passport. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Customs World and the Indonesian Logistics and forwarders Association (IELFA) which aims to share information that benefit both parties in order to boost the bilateral exchange of goods between the two countries through the use of the World Logistics Passport (WLP) program. This program is one of the initiatives of Dubai Silk Road strategy. It is a trading catalyzer, that brings together private and public entities under an exclusive program through multiple hubs and transportation methods. It will help WLP members reduce cost, improve operational efficiencies and open opportunities to new markets.