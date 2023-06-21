UrduPoint.com

Cut Back In Russia-Africa Summit's Schedule Caused By Technical Reasons - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Cut Back in Russia-Africa Summit's Schedule Caused by Technical Reasons - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The cut back in the schedule of the Russia-Africa summit is purely technical and was caused by the need to correct the program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Initially, the Russia-Africa summit was scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29. Now, the dates have been shifted to July 27-28.

"This is related to the program, it's just some nuances of the summit program," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said that a joint political declaration of Russia and Africa, which is planned to be released at the summit, was 80-90% ready.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in October 2019 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

