(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The cut back in the schedule of the Russia-Africa summit is purely technical and was caused by the need to correct the program, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Initially, the Russia-Africa summit was scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 26-29. Now, the dates have been shifted to July 27-28.

"This is related to the program, it's just some nuances of the summit program," Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said that a joint political declaration of Russia and Africa, which is planned to be released at the summit, was 80-90% ready.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in October 2019 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.