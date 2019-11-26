Cut CO2 emissions 7.6% yearly to 2030 or miss 1.5C goal: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

The world must slash its emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases by 7.6 percent every year to 2030 or miss the chance to avert devastating climate change, the United Nations said Tuesday

In its annual Emissions Gap report, the UN's Environment Programme said anything short of a drastic and immediate drawdown in fossil fuel use worldwide would put the Paris treaty temperature cap of 1.5C "out of reach".

Carbon emissions are currently rising year-on-year, and the report warned there was "no sign" of emissions peaking in the next few years.