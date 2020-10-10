UrduPoint.com
Cut Of Polish, Lithuanian Diplomatic Staff In Belarus Not Directed Against EU - Minsk

Sat 10th October 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Friday told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in phone talks that Minsk's decision to cut the number of Polish and Lithuanian diplomats in the country was a tit-for-tat move against Warsaw and Vilnius, which was by no means aimed against the European Union, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Belarus has urged Poland and Lithuania to reduce their diplomatic presence in the country from 50 to 18 staffers and from 25 to 14 staffers, respectively. Minsk also recalled its ambassadors from the two countries over Poland and Lithuania's alleged interference in Belarus' affairs.

"At the request of his European counterpart, Vladimir Makei also explained that Belarus' move to establish parity in the number of Polish and Lithuanian diplomats in Belarus with the number of Belarusian diplomats in these countries is an exclusively retaliatory measure, which is in no way directed against the EU or at halting the dialogue and which is caused by the especially negative role that the leadership of these countries [Poland and Lithuania] decided to play in relation to Belarus," the ministry said.

Earlier in October, Borrell said that Minsk's demand for Poland and Lithuania to cut diplomatic missions further undermines dialogue and alienates Belarusian authorities.

