'Cut Off': US-backed Radio Goes Off Air In Rural West Africa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) When listeners in northern Nigeria tuned into Voice of America last month, they found music playing in place of their regular broadcast -- a telltale sign, historically, that soldiers had seized telecoms offices, and even the government.
"Was there a coup in the US?" Babangida Jibrin, a VOA journalist, recalled one worried listener asking, as he and colleagues fielded unending calls after the US-funded station abruptly went off air.
The dismantling of VOA by President Donald Trump's administration has left a particular dent in northern Nigeria, where a now-shuttered Hausa-language service that Jibrin worked for served tens of millions in Africa's most populous country.
The radio broadcasts to Hausa speakers across rural Ghana, Cameroon and Niger, where print media is sparse and internet service spotty -- was a key resource for those not fluent in official languages like English or French.
"People are now cut off from news, especially international news," said Moussa Jaharou, from southern Niger, among the many VOA Hausa listeners living in poor areas prone to conflict and jihadist violence who now find themselves further isolated.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA
More Stories From World
-
'Cut off': US-backed radio goes off air in rural west Africa6 minutes ago
-
South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon6 minutes ago
-
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India33 minutes ago
-
Clamping down on 'forever chemicals'36 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs to test resiliency of US consumers36 minutes ago
-
Trump defiant as tariffs send world markets into panic36 minutes ago
-
Israel Lebanon strike kills Hamas member: Palestinian official56 minutes ago
-
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore57 minutes ago
-
What's next for South Korea?1 hour ago
-
In war-scarred Central African Republic, ballet keeps ethnic heritage alive1 hour ago
-
Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel2 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv2 hours ago