Cutoff of Russian Energy Would Lead to Global Economic Disruption - Ex-Texas Oil Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) A complete shutoff of Russian energy supply by the West is unrealistic because it would result in a global economic disruption, Ryan Sitton, a former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, the oil regulator in the United States' top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

The US has been scrambling to line up alternative energy sources for Europe in case the situation in Ukraine escalates and anti-Russian sanctions are imposed. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden in a joint presser with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he thinks the US and its partners can find enough gas supply to make up a "significant portion" of any shortfalls.

"While there is a lot of rattling of sabers right now, the odds of 100 percent of Russian energy going away is virtually zero," Sitton said. "If Russian energy was taken out of the market... it would completely drive the global economy into disruption."

Europeans are paying extremely high prices for natural gas this winter due to pandemic-induced factors, and Russia accounts for nearly half of the region's supply, he said. Without Russia's natural gas, there would also be insufficient supply to run some power plants in key parts of the world, Sitton added.

Sitton pointed out that between 2008 and 2009, the world was undersupplied with oil by about 3 percent and the price of oil went up to almost $140 a barrel. He underscored the consequences of cutting off Russian energy supplies, which accounts for about 10 percent of the world's oil supply and close to 10 percent of the world's natural gas supply.

Sitton said oil prices would rise to $200 or $300 per barrel if Russian supply were taken out of the market, while US gas prices would reach $10 per gallon.

This week, a barrel of crude oil is currently selling at an average of about $92 per barrel, according to the Brent and the West Texas Intermediate oil benchmarks.

Sitton mentioned that there are alternative energy resources in Malaysian offshore development, Canadian oil sands development, and Venezuelan oil development, but they would not be able to provide additional oil in the global market for another three years.

Biden at the same presser vowed that no gas would flow through Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the Ukraine situation worsens.

The West is trying to diminish Russia's dominance in the European gas markets by sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Sitton said. However, the pipeline is not currently operational so sanctions on the pipeline would not have much of an impact, he added.

"It's become a bit like the Keystone pipeline. Talking about future and gas developments is all political posturing," Sitton said.

S&P Global Ratings said in an analysis report on Tuesday that a reduction in Russia's gas supply to Europe would be difficult to replace. It added that Iran-type sanctions on Russia's oil exports would likely cause a global energy crisis with prices going well above $100 per barrel and disruption to global supply chains.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.