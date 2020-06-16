Cuts in Number of US Troops in Germany Still Looked at, Nothing Set in Stone - Hutchinson

The exact number of US troops that will be withdrawn from Germany is yet to be determined, nothing has been "set in concrete," US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The exact number of US troops that will be withdrawn from Germany is yet to be determined, nothing has been "set in concrete," US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US would reduce the number of its troops in Germany to 25,000 from the current 34,500, in connection with Germany's debt owed to NATO and US dissatisfaction with bilateral trade relations.

"Germany is a strong partner and has been a hub for our military for a long time, and I don't think that we have any kind of timeline that I have heard of.

So I really think that much is in the phase of being looked at, but nothing firm has been set ... It will take some time to plan, I think, for the defense department for any potential troop movement, but I don't think anything has been set in concrete yet," Hutchinson said at a briefing.

Trump has tasked the US military with assessing the US "force structure in Europe" and looking at where it would be best to relocate the troops, Hutchinson added.