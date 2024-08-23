Cutting-edge humanoid robots take center stage at WRC

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The cutting-edge humanoid robots on Friday took center stage at the 2024 World Robot Conference (WRC) unveiling over ten pioneering robotics products and underscoring Yizhuang's prominent role as a global leader in robotics innovation.

Commenced on August 21, in Yizhuang, Beijing, the 5-day conference unveiled several ground-breaking advancements, marking a significant leap in the integration of advanced robotics into various industries.

One of the key highlights was the “Tiangong” humanoid robot, which demonstrated impressive new skills, including dancing, bowing, and voice-guided object manipulation.

Developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center Company, “Tiangong” first gained attention in April 2024 for its ability to run at 6 km/h, making it the world’s first full-size electric-driven humanoid robot capable of human-like running.

Four months later, “Tiangong” has been upgraded with enhanced movement capabilities, thanks to predictive reinforcement learning and an embodied AI model. “This enables the robot to understand and execute human commands with precision, laying the foundation for more complex human-robot interactions,” Zhang Qiang, an expert on humanoid robot algorithm, told CEN.

The conference also featured UBTECH’s Walker S Lite humanoid robot, which has begun operational trials in smart factories, performing tasks such as material handling in automotive plants. Walker S Lite’s deployment marks the first time a humanoid robot has completed full-process material handling tasks in an industrial setting of the country, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize manufacturing efficiency.

Medical robotics also saw significant advancements with the debut of ROPA, the world’s first orthopedic surgery robot equipped with AI deep learning technology. Developed by Changmugu, ROPA represents a major breakthrough in surgical precision, capable of creating personalized 3D surgical plans within minutes and performing surgeries with sub-millimeter accuracy.

“This innovation not only reduces surgery time and risks but also enhances patient outcomes, addressing critical challenges in traditional surgical procedures,” noted Zhang Yiling, President of Changmugu. Other notable exhibits included Tesla’s debut of its Optimus humanoid robot in Beijing, featuring 28 articulated joints and advanced motor control systems. The robot’s design underscores the rapid advancements in humanoid robotics, particularly in terms of mobility and versatility.

Yizhuang’s emergence as a global robotics hub is supported by a robust industrial ecosystem and strategic initiatives. The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area has established a comprehensive framework to foster innovation, including specialized parks, platforms, centers, funds, and talent pools. This ecosystem has attracted over 100 robotics companies, with half recognized as specialized, refined, differentiated, and innovative enterprises. Collectively, these companies generate nearly 10 billion Yuan in output, accounting for 50% of Beijing’s total robotics industry output.