Cyber Actors Targeting Industrial, Supervisory Control Systems - US Cybersecurity Advisory

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are targeting industrial control system (ICS) and supervisory control and date acquisition (SCADA) devices, several US government agencies said on Wednesday in a joint cybersecurity advisory.

APT actors have shown the ability to gain full access to the devices using custom-made tools that enable them to scan for, compromise and control devices on a network to which they have gained access, the advisory said.

The joint advisory was issued by the US Department of Energy, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, and FBI.

The advisory urged critical infrastructure organizations to implement recommendations, such as enforcing multifactor authentication for all remote access to ICS devices and networks whenever possible, changing device passwords on a consistent schedule, and leveraging continuous monitoring solutions to log and alert on malicious indicators and behaviors.

