Cyber Attacks Against Websites Of Belorussian State Bodies Repelled - Response Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Cyber attacks against Belarusian state websites have been repelled, but the attack has led to problems with hardware, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said on Sunday, which is the presidential election day.

Earlier in the day, the CERT said that the equipment used by the Belarusian State Security Committee and Interior Ministry to host their websites suffered DDoS attacks on Saturday, which continued on Sunday.

"It necessary to note that the technical solutions for [service] provider protection (Anti-DDoS) have warded off said attacks, however, according to our information, the equipment started malfunctioning," the CERT said in a statement.

Belarus is holding its presidential election with five candidates on the ballot, including President Alexander Lukashenko.

More Stories From World

