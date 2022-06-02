Cyber-Attacks on Russia Do Not Run Counter US policy of Avoiding Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US cyber-attacks on Russia to support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict do not run counter Washington's policy of avoiding a direct military clash with Moscow, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Eaarlier on Wednesday, National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said that US military hackers have conducted offensive operations in support of Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country.

"We don't see it as such," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked whether the cyber-attacks against Russia run contrary to the Biden administration's policy of avoiding direct conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that the United States will not become a part of the military conflict with Russia over Ukraine, but at the same time will do everything in its power to ensure that Ukraine emerges victorious.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.