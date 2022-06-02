UrduPoint.com

Cyber-Attacks On Russia Do Not Run Counter US Policy Of Avoiding Conflict - White House

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Cyber-Attacks on Russia Do Not Run Counter US policy of Avoiding Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US cyber-attacks on Russia to support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict do not run counter Washington's policy of avoiding a direct military clash with Moscow, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Eaarlier on Wednesday, National Security Agency (NSA) and Cyber Command head Gen. Paul Nakasone said that US military hackers have conducted offensive operations in support of Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation in that country.

"We don't see it as such," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked whether the cyber-attacks against Russia run contrary to the Biden administration's policy of avoiding direct conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that the United States will not become a part of the military conflict with Russia over Ukraine, but at the same time will do everything in its power to ensure that Ukraine emerges victorious.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. 

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Same Luhansk Donetsk United States February From

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

2 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

2 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

2 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

3 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.