Cyber Hack Did No Damage To US Treasury's Classified Information - Mnuchin

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Cyber Hack Did No Damage to US Treasury's Classified Information - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The Department of the Treasury did not suffer any damage to classified information from the recently-reported cyber hack on US institutions although the hackers attained some access to unclassified information, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Monday.

"At this point, we do not see any break in into our classified systems," Mnuchin told MSNBC. "Our unclassified systems did have some access. I will say the good news is there's been no damage. Nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

On December 13, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Warned that US Federal, state and local governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities face a grave threat as a result of the months-long cyber attack by an advanced persistent threat actor.

The Washington Post alleged that a group of hackers supposedly linked to Russian intelligence may be behind the intrusion but provided no evidence to back its claims. Russia's Embassy in Washington dismissed the accusations as unfounded.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump suggested China rather than Russia may be behind the cyberattacks. Trump also said the true scale of the cyberattacks had been exaggerated by the media and the situation was under control.

Mnuchin said he was limited in what he could comment on the issue, but emphasized that the Treasury Department was working with the National Security Council and other intelligence agencies to safeguard its systems.

"I can assure you we are completely on top of this," Mnuchin added.

