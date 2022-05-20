UrduPoint.com

Cyberaggression Against Russia Failed, Moscow Ready For These Attacks - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Cyberaggression against Russia failed, Moscow was ready for these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Cyberaggression against Russia failed, Moscow was ready for these attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Today we can say that the cyberaggression against us, as well as the sanctions attack on Russia in general, failed.

On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out over the past years," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Russian experts managed not only to ensure the protection of the information infrastructure, but also to create their own technologies, he said.

"Our experts have been seriously involved in the issues of protecting the cyberinfrastructure, ensuring the stable operation and security of networks and communication channels, and, I repeat, we have managed to do a lot, including creating our own unique technologies," Putin stressed.

