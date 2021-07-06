Cyberattack Against IT Company Kaseya Compromised Work of Up to 1,500 Businesses Worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) No more than 1,500 businesses around the world were affected by a ransomware cyberattack against the Miami-headquartered IT management software Kaseya, the company said on Tuesday, refuting claims of the hackers that the attack affected over a million systems.

The REvil hacking group, which is believed to be behind last week's attack, has demanded a record $70 million ransom payment to decrypt the locked computers. On Monday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into the incident. The hacking group, which allegedly has links to Russia, claims that the attack affected more than one million systems.

"This attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure. ... Of the approximately 800,000 to 1,000,000 local and small businesses that are managed by Kaseya's customers, only about 800 to 1,500 have been compromised," Kaseya said in a press release.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly rejected their alleged involvement in cyberattacks. They also recall that Moscow has offered the West to launch a cybersecurity dialogue, but has so far received no positive response.