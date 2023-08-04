Cyberattack Hits Prospect Medical Health Facilities Across Five US States - Reports

A cyberattack disrupted healthcare facilities across five US states on January 3, with primary care services still closed at many facilities on Friday, according to Associated Press

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A cyberattack disrupted healthcare facilities across five US states on January 3, with Primary care services still closed at many facilities on Friday, according to Associated Press.

The attack affected clinics and hospitals operated by California-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which has facilities not only in California, but also Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, some emergency rooms were closed, ambulances diverted, elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, and other services suspended.

Prospect Medical said on Friday that it had launched an investigation into the attack, with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists.