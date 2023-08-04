Open Menu

Cyberattack Hits Prospect Medical Health Facilities Across Five US States - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Cyberattack Hits Prospect Medical Health Facilities Across Five US States - Reports

A cyberattack disrupted healthcare facilities across five US states on January 3, with primary care services still closed at many facilities on Friday, according to Associated Press

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A cyberattack disrupted healthcare facilities across five US states on January 3, with Primary care services still closed at many facilities on Friday, according to Associated Press.

The attack affected clinics and hospitals operated by California-based Prospect Medical Holdings, which has facilities not only in California, but also Texas, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, some emergency rooms were closed, ambulances diverted, elective surgeries, outpatient appointments, and other services suspended.

Prospect Medical said on Friday that it had launched an investigation into the attack, with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists.

Related Topics

Attack January

Recent Stories

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

4 minutes ago
 Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did ..

Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did strangulate media while in pow ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies A ..

EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies Affected by Ukraine Crisis - Co ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being ..

Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being Accountable for Nigerien Coup

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's abiding commitment to Kashmir cause rea ..

Pakistan's abiding commitment to Kashmir cause reaffirmed at ISSI Seminar

6 minutes ago
 Rallies, seminars to be held on Aug 5 to observe Y ..

Rallies, seminars to be held on Aug 5 to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

7 minutes ago
Commissioner directs to resolve all issues of Gene ..

Commissioner directs to resolve all issues of General Hospital Samanabad immedia ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle f ..

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle food insecurity

18 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashm ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashmiris: Advisor to the Prime Min ..

8 minutes ago
 GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish f ..

GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish first factory for green batteri ..

18 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Jail Road

Encroachments removed from Jail Road

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World