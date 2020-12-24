Cyberattack on EU Drugs Agency Possibly Carried Out by Foreign Intelligence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Foreign special services could have been behind the cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier this month, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

EMA reported the cyberattack on December 9, launching an investigation to find out which of its systems exactly had been hacked.

Among other things, the agency is responsible for reviewing vaccines and making recommendations on their use and sale in the European Union.

According to the report, foreign intelligence services were specifically after the information about coronavirus vaccines developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo and Moderna.

The broadcaster's source said that the cyberattack had been noticed noticed when perpetrators used the credentials of an EMA employee to log into the corporate system after hours.

The report did not point at any particular foreign government.