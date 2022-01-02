UrduPoint.com

Cyberattack On UK Defense Academy Had 'Significant' Impact - Ex-Director

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Cyberattack on UK Defense Academy Had 'Significant' Impact - Ex-Director

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) A cyberattack on the UK Defense Academy detected last March had a significant impact on its operations, an officer who led the Defense Ministry's academic arm at the time said.

Air Marshal Edward Stringer told Sky news in his first interview since leaving the military in August that the hack had costs for the academy's operational output, forcing it to bring forward costly plans for an IT overhaul.

"The consequences for the operations were significant, but then manageable," he said, adding they were only manageable because people worked hard to keep things going.

The Primary concern was that the hackers would use the academy as a "backdoor" to more secret parts of the ministry's IT systems, Stringer said. He ruled out that more breaches had happened.

An investigation was launched into the cyberattack by the ministry's digital arm, Sky News said, but no findings were made public.

Stringer said the pool of suspects was wide ” from state actors, such as China, Russia, North Korea or Iran, to genuine cybercriminals looking for a vulnerability to launch a ransomware attack.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Russia China United Kingdom North Korea Cyber Crime March August From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

22 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

22 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.