Cyberattack On Ukrainian Government Websites 'Relatively Unsophisticated' - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites earlier on Friday was relatively unsophisticated with claims about hacked data yet to have borne out, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"This was a relatively unsophisticated attack. We don't think that some of the claims made on the website when they were hacked about all the data getting grabbed and leaked and so forth, have borne out yet. So, we're still getting to the bottom of it," Sullivan told CNN on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said the ministry's websites and those of several other government agencies were down due to malicious cyber activities.

The website of the education Ministry displayed a message about an alleged leak of Ukrainians' personal data on the internet.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the United States, its allies and partners are concerned about the attack and are in touch with the Ukrainian authorities to assess any additional impacts and offer support. US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, Psaki added.

