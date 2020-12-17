UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:30 AM

Cyberattack on US Gov't Agencies Still Underway - Statement of FBI, Intelligence Agencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The cyberattack on the US government agencies is still a developing situation, a joint statement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said.

"Over the course of the past several days, the FBI, CISA, and ODNI have become aware of a significant and ongoing cybersecurity campaign. Pursuant to Presidential Policy Directive (PPD) 41, the FBI, CISA, and ODNI have formed a Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG) to coordinate a whole-of-government response to this significant cyber incident. The UCG is intended to unify the individual efforts of these agencies as they focus on their separate responsibilities.

This is a developing situation, and while we continue to work to understand the full extent of this campaign, we know this compromise has affected networks within the federal government," the statement said on late Wednesday.

"As the lead for threat response, the FBI is investigating and gathering intelligence in order to attribute, pursue, and disrupt the responsible threat actors. The FBI is engaging with known and suspected victims, and information gained through FBI's efforts will provide indicators to network defenders and intelligence to our government partners to enable further action," the statement added.

