Cyberattacks Launched Against Virtual Immortal Regiment Parade on Victory Day - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Massive hacking attacks were launched against the website of the Immortal Regiment event paying tribute to Soviet soldiers who fought during World War II, the "Immortal Regiment of Russia" movement's press service informs.

The Immortal Regiment parade honoring WWII veterans took place in the form of a virtual march on Sunday.

"Massive attacks on the website of the online march were registered - 3 DDoS [denial-of-service] attacks and 6 web-attacks," the movement's press service said in a statement, adding that some of "Immortal Regiment" online resources had to be temporarily blocked.

Hackers also tried to post Nazi photographs on the Immortal Regimen website on Sunday.

"The moderators of the project ... stopped a number of provocative attempts to post online portraits of Nazi criminals in the ranks of the Immortal Regiment.

Information on individuals who sent them will be transferred to the Investigative Committee of Russia," the "Immortal Regiment of Russia" movement said in a statement.

Thousands of people around the world hold Immortal Regiment processions every year on Victory Day to commemorate their relatives' contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany in WWII. The march was held in virtual format in 2020 because of COVID-19 and the same online format was picked this year to minimize infection risks.

On Sunday, American veterans from over 20 different cities, including Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, and Boston, participated in an "Immortal Regiment Live" event held in the US in virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.