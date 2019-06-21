Cyberattacks, Ties With US, Rumored Syria Deal, Donbas in Focus as Putin Holds Q&A Session

(@imziishan)

Talking about international relations during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had no desire to engage in a row with any nation but would never trade its interests or allies including Syria, expressed doubts about prospects for any turnaround in relations with the West, drew parallels between US pressure on Russia and its trade war against Beijing and warned of "catastrophic consequences" of a war around Iran

Though social and economic issues predictably dominated the Q&A session, during which the Russian leader answers questions from the public, international agenda has traditionally drawn significant attention.

EVEN TOTAL SURRENDER WILL NOT STOP WEST'S PRESSURE

First of all, the president stressed that Russia "had no row with anyone" and never sought it. As an example, he pointed to the fact that Russia seemed to be "the only great military power ... that is cutting military expenditure."

"In 2017, we spent 3.4 percent of GDP [on defense] - which is not a small figure for us - but in 2018 we spent a bit more than 3 percent [of GDP on defense]. In 2019 ... we will spend less than 3 percent, 2.9 percent to be precise. Next year, that will be 2.87 percent of the GDP, in 2021 - 2.8 percent," the president said.

The president pointed out that, despite modest military spending, Russia was still maintaining nuclear parity and was two-three steps ahead of all other countries in terms of development of modern arms.

Putin, nevertheless, expressed doubts that one should expect any significant change in the West's policy toward Russia.

"If we entirely surrender, give up on our fundamental interests, will there be any changes? Maybe, there will be certain external signals [on the West's part]. But cardinally nothing will change," he added.

CONTAINMENT POLICY AND ATTACK ON HUAWEI

According to Putin, multiple allegations of Russia's interference in conflicts across the world, such as the Donbas crisis are a hoax and actually designed to justify sanctions pressure on the country.

"Look, the People's Republic of China has nothing to do with Crimea or Donbas, right? We are accused that we are occupying Donbas, which is a total nonsense and lie. But China has nothing to do with it while tariffs on its products, which amount to those very sanctions, are only growing," Putin said.

The US pressure on Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to Putin, is another example of Washington's struggle against its competitor and pursues the same goal as Russia sanctions to contain the development of respective countries.

"The attack on Huawei. Where did it come from? What is the point? Only one thing makes sense to curb the development of China, which has become a global competitor to another global power, the United States. The same thing is happening regarding Russia," Putin stressed.

US-IRAN POSSIBLE WAR, SYRIA 'DEAL' WITH WASHINGTON

Commenting on rising tensions between Iran and the United States in light of recent mysterious attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Putin warned that a war between the two nations would have catastrophic consequences for the Middle East and Washington itself.

"That would be a disaster, at least for the region because that would result in an outbreak of violence and maybe in the rising number of refugees from the region. But I think that those who would resort to such means would also face severe consequences, because it is very difficult to calculate consequences of the use of force," the president pointed out.

Answering a question on whether Moscow and Washington could strike a deal on Syria, the Russian president noted that Russia was not trading its partners and interests.

"What does 'deal' stand for? This is something about commerce, shares. We trade neither our allies, nor our interests, nor our principles. It is possible to agree with our partners about the solution of various urgent problems," Putin said.

ZELENSKYY TALENTED COMIC, BUT UKRAINE SITUATION RATHER TRAGEDY

Neighboring Ukraine has been also high on agenda. Putin noted that new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a talented comic in the past, stressing, however, that what his country was currently going through was a tragedy, not a comedy.

"He is a talented man. I remember his performances in KVN ['Club of the Funny and Inventive People' Russian TV show] in Moscow somewhere in the 2000s, it was all talented and funny. But what we see now is not funny. It is not a comedy, it is a tragedy. And once he has become the head of state, he needs to solve these problems," Putin said.

The president added that to resolve the conflict in Donbas the Ukrainian new leadership should show political will. He, however, reiterated that the crisis could not be settled effectively without a direct dialogue with the breakaway republics and the implementation of the Minsk agreements by the Kiev authorities.

"We want to give the new Ukrainian leadership a chance to finally enter the trajectory of solving the problem, not aggravating these issues," the president added.

PASSPORTS FOR UKRAINIANS, PRISONER SWAP

Dwelling on the Ukraine topic, the Russian leader promised to look for ways of further facilitating procedures for Ukrainian nationals who want to obtain Russian citizenship.

"We will see how the legislation should be changed in order to liberalize this process [of obtaining Russian citizenship] for Ukrainians who are living in our country," Putin said.

Touching upon the issues of Ukrainians detained in Russia, the president stressed that the problem needed to be addressed comprehensibly, also taking into account the fate and prospects of the release of Russian nationals held in captivity in Ukraine.

The Russian leader noted that Russia did not forget RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has spent over a year in Ukrainian jail on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbas and treason.

"We are thinking [about him], we have not forgotten," Putin told reporters when asked whether it was possible in some way to have Vyshinsky back in Russia before a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, exchange the journalist for Ukrainian Oleg Sentsov and others.

WEST IGNORES RUSSIA'S VERSION OF MH17 CRASH, SCAPEGOAT CHOSEN

Talking about the crash of the Malaysian MH17 airliner in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and claims of Russia being behind it, Putin recalled that Moscow had "own version" of what happened and had presented it.

"Unfortunately, no one wants to listen to us. And until there is a real dialogue, we will not find the right answer to those questions that are still open ... Should we return all the same to what we talked about? Who allowed flights over the combat zone? Russia? No. Where were the fighters? And where is the absolute evidence that the militia shot or someone else? There are a lot of questions, but they are not answered. They just chose once and for all, they appointed the perpetrators and that's it. We are not satisfied with this approach to the investigation," he told reporters after the Q&A session.

The statement came a day after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the MH17 flight crash announced the names of four suspects three Russian nationals and one Ukrainian national. The investigators claimed that these individuals had been involved in delivering a Buk missile system to a launch site in eastern Ukraine, from where it allegedly shot the Malaysian Boeing.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT accusations, saying that the missile was a Ukrainian one and Russia disposed all the missiles from the series that included the missile whose engine the JIT demonstrated as an evidence to prove Russia's "guilt" back in 2011.

Reflecting on the prospects for a future dialogue with the United States, Putin noted that Russia was prepared for it as long as Washington is interested in such contacts, but noted obvious hurdles US President Donald Trump would face in light of the 2020 election race.

"Dialogue is always good and desirable, and, of course, if the US side is demonstrating its interest ... we are ready for this dialogue, as long as our partners are prepared for it. We see what is going on there in the US internal politics, even if President [Trump] wants to make any kind of steps and discuss something, there are a lot of restrictions related to the activity of other government institutions. Especially now, the current [US] president will be constantly looking back at demands of an election campaign, which he has already entered," Putin said.

Putin expressed hope the United States would sooner or later understand that imposing sanctions on Russia was "a big mistake."

Russia and the United States indeed have a lot of issues to discuss, including those related to the international security, disarmament, and economy, the president added.

RUSSIA FORCED TO REACT TO REPORTED US CYBERATTACKS

Commenting on The New York Times reports about Washington stepping up online attacks on the Russian power grid as part of Trump's determination to use cybertools more aggressively, Putin stressed that Moscow remained ready to respond to any information about cyberattacks regardless whether they are real or just a hoax.

According to Putin, Trump, who swiftly called the article a "virtual act of treason" and slammed the newspaper as "the enemy of the people," did not add clarity to the issue, giving no unambiguous answer whether it was a hoax or true information.

"In any case we should somehow react to this, understand what is meant ... We have repeatedly offered our US partners to begin a dialogue to work out certain rules in cyberdomain, including the one affecting critical infrastructure and mass media. We have not received any meaningful answer from them so far, however," Putin said.

The president recalled that the administration of Barack Obama, at the end of its tenure, seemed to have accepted Moscow's offer but had never done anything on it. Russia later conveyed the same proposal to the Trump administration. There was a "positive reaction" at first, Putin noted, but no specific steps have followed.

Putin reiterated that Russia "should certainly think how to protect itself from any cyberattacks and adverse impact."

"We do not only think about it, we are working in it," he stressed.

It is noteworthy that at least two powerful cyberattacks against a call center of the "Direct Line" were registered as Putin was answering questions from the public, according to Russian telephony provider Rostelecom.

NO AMBITIONS FOR GREAT POWER STATUS

After more than a four-hour Q&A session, journalists continued asking Putin questions.

As part of his conversation with journalists, Putin noted that Russia was not aspiring to the status of a great power, adding that the country had no plans to return to the times when the Soviet Union imposed its way of life and political system on other states.

"Is Russia a great power? We do not aspire. Because this concept implies certain elements related to the imposition of influence on other states and whole regions. We do not want to return to the state in which the Soviet Union was imposing its lifestyle, its political system, etc. on its neighbors, including the countries of Eastern Europe," he stated.

According to Putin, such policy is simply "counterproductive, it is too expensive and does not have historical prospects."