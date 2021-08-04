UrduPoint.com

Cybercriminals Become More Elusive Even With Help From Interpol - Executive

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The high level of anonymity on the internet provides modern hackers with great opportunities for cyberattacks, and tensions between countries make such criminals virtually inaccessible to the authorities, complicating investigation of their crimes even for Interpol, Rustem Khairetdinov, Growth Director of Russian Bi.Zone digital risks company,  told Sputnik.

"If in real life the police have effective and proven methods for catching criminals, in cyberspace, hackers enjoy impunity due to the high level of anonymity and limitless opportunities to carry out attacks from anywhere in the world. They use the created political situation, knowing that under the current conditions no one will extradite them. Therefore, it is very difficult to investigate such crimes even with the involvement of Interpol," he said.

Many countries lack interaction in the field of cybersecurity so far, and this aggravates the situation, especially during the pandemic, Khairetdinov noted.

He stressed that international cooperation needs to be strengthened in order to successfully neutralize cybercriminals.

"In July, we discussed issues of interstate cooperation at Cyber Polygon 2021 [annual online event]. Then the Interpol representative noted that during the pandemic there were more opportunities for attackers, new areas where vulnerabilities could be exploited were opened up, the scale is growing, but security techniques and procedures are mired at the same level," he explained.

Bi.Zone is a Sberbank subsidiary company that was founded in 2016. It specializes in the strategic management of digital risks, helping various organizations around the world to develop their business safely in the digital age.

