Cybersecurity Agency Broke Rules When Spying on Australians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Australian online spying agency has been wire-tapping fellow Australians without obtaining warrants despite being designed to protect them from foreign threats, reports have shown.

Two annual publications by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) and the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security (IGIS), a watchdog agency, disclosed several cases of noncompliance.

For the ASD to spy on an Australian, the agency must first seek authorization from the government minister in charge.

The ASD has reported to the IGIS that from 2018-2019 there were "three confirmed breaches of legislation and two potential breaches of legislation."

The first breach occurred in July 2018 when the ASD "conducted intelligence activities in relation to two Australian persons without obtaining authorisation from the Minister," the IGIS report said.

The ASD then further violated the Intelligence Services Act by conducting subsequent activity without the consideration of privacy rules.

"The combination of human error and a failure to comply with ASD policy contributed to the breaches," the IGIS concluded.

In another incident, the ASD took action in August 2018 to "produce intelligence on an Australian person without obtaining ministerial authorisation to do so," the IGIS said.

In January 2019, the ASD confirmed an incident where it "had failed to provide a report to the Minister for Defence in relation to activities conducted under an emergency ministerial authorization."

In all three cases, the ASD conducted an investigation in its shortcomings and took "remedial action" that completely satisfied the spy watchdog.

Nevertheless, Sen. Rex Patrick from the Centre Alliance party tweeted that repeated breaches of Australia's electronic espionage laws were "unacceptable." A stronger parliamentary oversight is needed for the ASD's accountability, he stressed.