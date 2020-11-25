UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cybersecurity Company Lists Countries From Where Most Of State-Sponsored Attacks Originate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Cybersecurity Company Lists Countries From Where Most of State-Sponsored Attacks Originate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) State-sponsored cyberattacks have been most frequently conducted by hackers from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, Group-IB, a Singaporean-based provider of cybersecurity solutions and cybercrime investigations, said in its annual Hi-Tech Crime Trends report on Wednesday.

"The majority of state-sponsored threat actors are originating from China (23), which is followed by Iran (8 APT [advanced persistent threats] groups), North Korea and Russia (4 APT groups each), India (3), and Pakistan and Gaza (2 each). South Korea, Turkey, and Vietnam are reported to have one APT group each," the company said in a press release to the report.

The Asia-Pacific tops the most actively attacked region in the period from the second half of 2019 to the first half of 2020. A total of 34 cyberattack campaigns were conducted in this region by government-linked hackers from China, North Korea, Iran and Pakistan, according to the report.

The second-most-attacked region was Europe with a total of 22 campaigns conducted against it by hackers from China, Pakistan, Russia and Iran. It is followed by the region of the middle East and Africa with 18 campaigns from Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, China and the Gaza Strip.

Group-IB has observed an increase in the toolbox of hackers targeting critical infrastructure, such as the nuclear facilities of Iran and India and the water supply systems of Israel. In the latter case, hackers tried to alter the level of chlorine in water.

"Details of the attacks were not disclosed, but Israeli National Cyber-Directorate Head Yigal Unn said they could have led to some damage to the civilian population and even temporary water shortages," the report read.

The cybersecurity firm detected two new hacking groups ” Chimera and WildPressure ” whose affiliation to a specific country have yet been determined. They also observed a renewed activity of six dormant groups and detected five earlier unknown ones from Iran (Tortoiseshell), China (Poison Carp, AVIVORE), South Korea (Higaisa) and Saudi Arabia (Nuo Chong Lions).

Russia has repeatedly denied having any role in state-sponsored cyberattacks. In September, microsoft released a report alleging that more than half of all state-sponsored cyberattacks from July 2019 to June 2020 were of Russian origin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denounced the allegation, pointing to the lack of substantial evidence in the report.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Israel Iran Water Russia Europe Turkey China Nuclear Gaza Company South Korea Saudi Arabia North Korea Vietnam Middle East June July September 2019 2020 All From Hacking

Recent Stories

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

13 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

16 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbalâ€™ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

6 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.