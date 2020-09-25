Cybersecurity Dialogue With US Can Help Prevent Interference Accusations - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Russian-US cybersecurity dialogue proposed by President Vladimir Putin may help prevent any potential accusations of interference and consequent sanctions, the head of the international affairs committee at the lower chamber of the Russian parliament said Friday.

Earlier in the day, Putin's statement on cybersecurity was made public. The president called for Russian-US dialogue on cybersecurity, restoration of the interaction and increasing level of trust.

"The implementation of proposals of the Russian president may make it nearly impossible to make accusations, politicized investigations and some unhealthy activities over interference in elections, in the US above all," Leonid Slutsky said.