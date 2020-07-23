UrduPoint.com
Cybersecurity Firm Says N. Korean Hacking Group Targeted Russia In July

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Notorious North Korean hacking collective Lazarus recently targeted Russia in July, according to experts from Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

The group has been conducting cyber attacks since at least the spring of 2018 by using an advanced malware framework, known as MATA, capable of hacking any device regardless of its operating system.

Its victims are located in various countries, such as Poland, Germany, Turkey, Korea, Japan, and India.

"This month, we have discovered Lazarus' attacks in Russia, during which the Manuscrypt backdoor was used. This instrument overlaps with MATA in its logic of work with a command server and internal naming of components," the company said in a statement.

Kaspersky Lab expects the group to further enhance its MATA framework as it has demonstrated its willingness to develop its tools and expand the spectrum of targets.

