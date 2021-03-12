Cybersecurity Firm Says Thousands of Surveillance Cameras in Russia Accessible - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) More than 6,300 surveillance cameras located on crucial pieces of Russian infrastructure and industrial enterprises have open IP addresses, which mean they can be easily accessed by anyone, experts from the Avast digital security firm told the Russian newspaper Kommersant on Friday.

The cameras are located at power plants, industrial facilities, gas stations, and within smart home systems, the security giant told the newspaper.

Many of the cameras can be accessed either with a default password, or have no security requirements whatsoever, the experts said, adding that cybercriminals can easily exploit these vulnerabilities.

According to Shodan, the search engine for internet-connected devices, Russia is fifth in the world for the number of surveillance cameras with open IP addresses, sitting behind Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States.

Earlier this week, hackers breached a database containing surveillance camera feeds managed by California startup Verkada, exposing 150,000 security cameras worldwide. The Bloomberg agency, which first reported the breach, said that feeds from prisons, psychiatric hospitals, and clinics were made available.