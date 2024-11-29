Cybersecurity initiatives unveiled with SAR50 million from IMPACT46

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) By its third day, Black Hat middle East and Africa (MEA) 2024 cybersecurity event in Malham, north of Riyadh, witnessed the launch of several important cybersecurity initiatives and solutions, including a strategic SAR50-million investment from IMPACT46.

In addition to this major investment, which was announced by Cipher company for cybersecurity, Black Hat MEA saw the launch of the Saudi product “MetrasXDR” for extended detection and response by the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE).

This step emphasizes SITE’s commitment to localizing technologies and enhancing digital system protection. The event further included the launch of "Athar," a Saudi developed data-leakage protection solution initiated by sirar by stc cybersecurity provider, as well as the introduction of Cyberani by Aramco Digital as the first cybersecurity operations center for operational technologies in the Kingdom. Cyberani also launched its cybersecurity products line “CyProducts” during the event. In a notable move, Salam company unveiled “Siyaj,” the first Saudi next generation firewall, which utilizes artificial intelligence and the latest security methods to elevate security for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses.

Meanwhile, Trend Micro introduced cybersecurity solutions like ASRM to help security managers predict attack paths and assess risks, in addition to Trend Vision One – SPC for comprehensive threat insight and data storage in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Saudi DataLexing introduced the new generation of productive tools with innovative solutions including tables, automatically linked reports, and integrated surveys.

Black Hat MEA, organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between the federation, Informa PLC, and the Events Investment Fund, is taking place at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham from November 26 to 28. The event serves as a global cybersecurity platform, focusing on technological solutions that contribute to the development of the sector.