Cybersecurity Initiatives Unveiled With SAR50 Million From IMPACT46
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) By its third day, Black Hat middle East and Africa (MEA) 2024 cybersecurity event in Malham, north of Riyadh, witnessed the launch of several important cybersecurity initiatives and solutions, including a strategic SAR50-million investment from IMPACT46.
In addition to this major investment, which was announced by Cipher company for cybersecurity, Black Hat MEA saw the launch of the Saudi product “MetrasXDR” for extended detection and response by the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE).
This step emphasizes SITE’s commitment to localizing technologies and enhancing digital system protection. The event further included the launch of "Athar," a Saudi developed data-leakage protection solution initiated by sirar by stc cybersecurity provider, as well as the introduction of Cyberani by Aramco Digital as the first cybersecurity operations center for operational technologies in the Kingdom. Cyberani also launched its cybersecurity products line “CyProducts” during the event. In a notable move, Salam company unveiled “Siyaj,” the first Saudi next generation firewall, which utilizes artificial intelligence and the latest security methods to elevate security for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses.
Meanwhile, Trend Micro introduced cybersecurity solutions like ASRM to help security managers predict attack paths and assess risks, in addition to Trend Vision One – SPC for comprehensive threat insight and data storage in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Saudi DataLexing introduced the new generation of productive tools with innovative solutions including tables, automatically linked reports, and integrated surveys.
Black Hat MEA, organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Tahaluf, a strategic joint venture between the federation, Informa PLC, and the Events Investment Fund, is taking place at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center in Malham from November 26 to 28. The event serves as a global cybersecurity platform, focusing on technological solutions that contribute to the development of the sector.
Recent Stories
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
More Stories From World
-
Jeddah hosts SAL Jeddah GT Race 2024 for first time in Kingdom37 seconds ago
-
Russian mother credits Ukrainian for stranded daughter's return10 minutes ago
-
PSMMC achieves new medical milestone with bone marrow transplant11 minutes ago
-
Too late for West Australian residents to leave as bushfire threatens towns: fire department21 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump40 minutes ago
-
82 killed, 325 injured in Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway accidents in 10 months50 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump51 minutes ago
-
China extends tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods until Feb. 28, 20251 hour ago
-
New Zealand, Germany enhance partnership1 hour ago
-
Mongolian president pledges full support for measures for disabled people1 hour ago
-
China, Russia conduct joint strategic air patrol1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Brook's 132 puts England on top against New Zealand1 hour ago