Cybersecurity Issue Likely to Be Discussed During Putin-Biden Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The cybersecurity issue is likely to be discussed in one way or another during the June 16 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"For now, of course, it is too early to talk about cooperation [in the cybersecurity sphere]. In general, of course, it is obvious that cyber crime and the challenges we have to [face] one way or another will be on the agenda [at the meeting]," Peskov told reporters.