Cyberthreat To US Unprecedented, 'Will Get Much Worse' - FBI Chief

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday warned that the current spate of cyberattacks on the United States is already unprecedented and will get much worse.

"We think the cyberthreat is increasing almost exponentially... The scale of this is something I don't think this country has ever seen anything quite like it. And it is going to get much worse," Wray said in testimony to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

He added that the FBI probes a hundred different ransomware variants with each having "dozens, if not hundreds of victims."

"The total volume of amounts paid in ransomware I think has tripled over the last year," Wray told lawmakers.

"And that is just ransomware... We obviously investigate scores and scores and scores of nation-state intrusions and other kinds of cybercriminal attacks."

He accused Russia of pursuing a state-sponsored cybercampaign against the US and refused to discuss in an open setting "the degree of nexus" between the Russian government and cybercriminals allegedly operating from the country, including Darkside, a group blamed for a ransomware attack that briefly shut down a key American fuel pipeline.

Wray claimed that "perhaps not coincidentally" Darkside specifically targets English-speaking victims.

