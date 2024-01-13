Cycling: Australia's Women's Tour Down Under Results
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) results from the second stage of the women's Tour Down Under on Saturday, a 104.2km ride from Glenelg to Stirling:
1. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (DEN/FDJ-Suez) 2hr 54min 28sec, 2. Soraya Paladin (ITA/Canyon Sram Racing) at 0sec, 3. Sofia Bertizzolo (ITA/UAE Team-ADQ), 4.
Francesca Barale (ITA/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), 5. Heidi Franz (USA/Lifeplus-Wahoo).
Overall standings:
1. Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig (DEN/FDJ-Suez) 5hr 26min 55sec, 2. Sofia Bertizzolo (ITA/UAE Team-ADQ) at 2sec, 3. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS/Liv-AlUla-Jayco) 3sec, 4. Soraya Paladin (ITA/Canyon Sram Racing) 4sec, 5. India Grangier (FRA/Team Coop-Repsol) 8sec.
