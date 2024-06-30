Cycling: Tour De France Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Bologna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) results and standings after stage two of the Tour de France on Sunday:
Stage 2
1. Kevin Vauquelin (FRA/ARK) 4hr 43min 42sec, 2. Jonas Abrahamsen (NOR/UXT) at 36sec., 3. Quentin Pacher (FRA/GFC) 49.
4. Cristian Rodriguez (ESP/ARK) same time, 5. Harold Tejada (COL/AST) s.t., 6. Nelson Oliveira (POR/MOV) 50, 7. Axel Laurance (FRA/ADC) 1:12, 8. Mike Teunissen (NED/ICW) 1:33, 9. Hugo Houle (CAN/IPT) 1:36, 10. Richard Carapaz (ECU/EFE) 2:21
Selected stage 2
12. Remco Evenepoel (BEL/SOQ) 2:21, 13. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) s.t., 14. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) s.
t., 15. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/LTK) 2:42, 22. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) s.t., 23. Egan Bernal (COL/IGD) s.t., 24. Matteo Jorgenson (USA/TJV) s.t.
Overall standings
1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) 9hr 53min 30sec, 2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL/SOQ) same time, 3. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) s.t.,
4. Richard Carapaz (ECU/EFE) s.t., 5. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) at 6sec, 6. Maxim Van Gils (BEL/LTD) 21, 7. Egan Bernal (COL/IGD) s.t., 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP/TBV) s.t., 9. Thomas Pidcock (GBR/IGD) s.t.,
10. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/LTK) s.t.,
Selected
19. Primoz Roglic (SLO/BOH) at 21sec
